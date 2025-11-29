Merilainen made 27 saves in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Blues.

Ottawa took a 2-1 lead into the third period, but Merilainen couldn't make it stick as a Jordan Kyrou tally early in the final frame launched the home side toward a victory. Merialinen has lost two straight starts on the heels of a three-start win streak, leveling his record at 3-3-0 on the season with a 3.40 GAA and .874 save percentage.