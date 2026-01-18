Merilainen recorded saves on 13 of 19 shots on net in Saturday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

Merilainen allowed at least one goal in each period leading up to overtime, where he surrendered the winning tally to Montreal's Cole Caufield. With the OT loss, Merilainen now has an 8-10-1 record, a 3.51 GAA and an .860 save percentage across 20 appearances this season. He has appeared in each of Ottawa's last 11 games in the absence of Linus Ullmark (personal). With Ullmark back at practice, Merilainen could shift to a much lighter workload over the next few games, which will diminish his already risky fantasy value. His next chance to bounce back is Sunday in Detroit.