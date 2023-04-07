Merilainen stopped nine of 12 shots before being replaced by Mads Sogaard early in the second period of Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Panthers.

It was a rough second appearance in the NHL for Merilainen, although Sogaard didn't fare any better in his place. With the Senators now officially eliminated from the playoffs, the two young netminders -- Sogaard is 22, while Merilainen is only 20 -- could see the bulk of the work between the pipes for the remainder of the schedule instead of 35-year-old Cam Talbot.