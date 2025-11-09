Senators' Leevi Merilainen: Gets starting nod
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Merilainen will get the start against the Mammoth on Sunday, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.
Merilainen is back in the NHL for a second stint after briefly being sent down. The 23-year-old earned his way back up after a strong start and now will have another chance to make a mark in an NHL crease. At the NHL level, he is 1-1-0 with a 4.58 GAA and an .833 save percentage. He faces a tough task in the Mammoth, averaging 3.27 goals per game this season.
