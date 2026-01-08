Merilainen stopped 18 of 21 shots in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Mammoth.

Merilainen has allowed at least three goals in four of his last six outings. It's tough to blame him too much for this loss, but he dug the Senators an early hole that the offense couldn't get out of. The 23-year-old netminder is 6-8-0 with a 3.47 GAA and an .868 save percentage over 15 appearances this season. The Senators' next game is Thursday versus the Avalanche, which will be a brutally tough matchup for either of Merilainen or Mads Sogaard.