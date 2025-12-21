Merilainen made 20 saves in Saturday's 6-4 win over Chicago.

The 23-year-old netminder gave up three goals on 13 shots in the second period to level the game at 3-3, but Ottawa roared back with three of their own in the third. The win was Merilainen's first since Nov. 13, snapping a four-start losing streak, and on the season he's managed a 4-5-0 record in nine outings with a shaky 3.40 GAA and .872 save percentage.