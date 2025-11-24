Merilainen will get the starting nod on the road versus Los Angeles on Monday, Senators on-air host Jackson Starr reports.

Merilainen is riding a three-game winning streak, during which he has allowed just seven goals on 80 shots for a .912 save pecentage. While his run of wins is impressive, it has come over the course of about four weeks, which means he still won't provide much fantasy value. The Senators don't have any upcoming back-to-backs, so it could be a while before Merilainen gets the net again.