Merilainen turned aside 18 shots in Monday's 4-1 loss to Columbus.

The Senators' skaters gave Merilainen little help at either end of the ice, but the 23-year-old netminder also looked a little shaky on a pair of third-period tallies. Merilainen is in line to be Ottawa's top option between the pipes while Linus Ullmark (personal) is away from the team, but if he struggles, Hunter Shepard could cut into his workload. Through 11 NHL outings this season, Merilainen has a 4-7-0 record with a 3.51 GAA and .869 save percentage.