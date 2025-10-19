Merilainen has been loaned back to AHL Belleville, the Senators announced Sunday.

Merilainen has been the number two goaltender this season behind Linus Ullmark, but the one start he got didn't go so well; he allowed seven goals to a previously struggling Sabres offense in an 8-4 loss. As a result, the 23-year-old is being subbed out for Mads Sogaard from the AHL, where Merilainen is headed in order to regain confidence and get more consistent playing time.