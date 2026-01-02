Merilainen stopped 26 shots in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Capitals.

Washington struck twice in the first period to put Ottawa in an early hole, but Merilainen kept his focus and didn't get beaten again until late in the third. The 23-year-old netminder is handling No. 1 duties for the Senators while Linus Ullmark (personal) is away from the team, and on the season Merilainen is 5-7-0 in 12 outings with a 3.46 GAA and .872 save percentage.