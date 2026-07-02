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Senators' Leevi Merilainen: Re-signs Thursday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Merilainen signed a one-year, $1.1 million contract with the Senators on Thursday.

Merilainen had an 8-10-1 record, 3.51 GAA and .860 save percentage in 20 regular-season appearances with Ottawa in 2025-26. While those results leave plenty to be desired, the 23-year-old has the potential to bounce back. However, he'll have to compete with Samuel Ersson during training camp to earn the No. 2 job behind Linus Ullmark. If the 23-year-old Merilainen doesn't do enough to win an NHL roster spot, then he'll return to the minors to continue to hone his game.

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