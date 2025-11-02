Merilainen has been recalled to the NHL by the Senators, the team announced Sunday.

Merilainen began the season in the NHL with very mixed results, and he was sent down to AHL Belleville. Following his second consecutive victory for Belleville, the 23-year-old is back up with Ottawa; Hunter Shepard going down in the corresponding move. Merilainen will assume backup goaltender duties behind Linus Ullmark once again.