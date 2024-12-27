Merilainen was called up from AHL Belleville on Friday.
Merilainen has started the last two games as Linus Ullmark (back) and Anton Forsberg (undisclosed) have both been out of action. Merilainen is 1-1-0 this season, allowing six goals on 39 shots. He could get another start in Winnipeg on Saturday if Ullmark and Forsberg are both unable to go.
More News
-
Senators' Leevi Merilainen: Sent to AHL•
-
Senators' Leevi Merilainen: Takes loss in relief appearance•
-
Senators' Leevi Merilainen: Wins in overtime•
-
Senators' Leevi Merilainen: Starting in Vancouver•
-
Senators' Leevi Merilainen: Brought up from minors•
-
Senators' Leevi Merilainen: Returned to AHL affiliate•