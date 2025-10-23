Merilainen was called up from AHL Belleville on Thursday.

Merilainen was sent down Sunday and picked up the start in goal Wednesday, turning aside 26 shots in a 6-2 win over Laval. Merilainen was outstanding last season in limited action for Ottawa, posting an 8-3-1 record with three shutouts, a 1.99 GAA and a .925 save percentage across 12 appearances. Merilainen got off to a horrible start this season, giving up seven goals on 26 shots in his lone start, prompting the Senators to banish him to the minors for one contest. Ottawa sent Mads Sogaard to Belleville in a corresponding move.