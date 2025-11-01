Senators' Leevi Merilainen: Sent to AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Merilainen was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Saturday.
Merilainen has played only twice this season, allowing nine goals on 54 shots (.833 save percentage). The move will give him some playing time at the AHL level, and he will likely return to the big club in the near future. The Senators recalled Hunter Shepard to back up Linus Ullmark in a corresponding move.
