Merilainen is expected to patrol the home crease against Boston on Monday, according to Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia.

Merilainen surrendered seven goals on 26 shots in an 8-4 blowout loss to Buffalo on Oct. 15 before heading to the minors for a brief stint. He made 23 saves in a 6-5 shootout win over Boston on Jan. 18 last season. The Bruins rank 15th in the league with 3.20 goals per game this campaign.

