Senators' Leevi Merilainen: Set to face Bruins
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Merilainen is expected to patrol the home crease against Boston on Monday, according to Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia.
Merilainen surrendered seven goals on 26 shots in an 8-4 blowout loss to Buffalo on Oct. 15 before heading to the minors for a brief stint. He made 23 saves in a 6-5 shootout win over Boston on Jan. 18 last season. The Bruins rank 15th in the league with 3.20 goals per game this campaign.
More News
-
Senators' Leevi Merilainen: Recalled from AHL•
-
Senators' Leevi Merilainen: Loaned back to AHL•
-
Senators' Leevi Merilainen: Trampled by Buffalo•
-
Senators' Leevi Merilainen: Starting against Buffalo•
-
Senators' Leevi Merilainen: Drawing start Thursday•
-
Senators' Leevi Merilainen: Facing Canadiens•