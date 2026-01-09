default-cbs-image
Merilainen is set to start on the road against Colorado on Thursday.

Merilainen has a 6-8-0 record, 3.46 GAA and .868 save percentage in 15 appearances this campaign. He has allowed at least three goals in four of his past five outings. Colorado leads the league in goals per game with 3.95.

