Merilainen was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports, indicating he will start in Carolina on Tuesday.

Merilainen is poised to make his NHL debut after being called up from the minors Sunday. He posted a 41-save shutout win against Toronto in his AHL debut with Belleville on Saturday. Merilainen spent the first part of the year playing in Finland with Karpat.