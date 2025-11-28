Merilainen is expected to start on the road against St. Louis on Friday, per Jackson Starr of the Senators' official site.

Merilainen has a 3-2-0 record, 3.24 GAA and .875 save percentage in five appearances this year. He stopped 20 of 22 shots in his last start Monday, but a lack of offensive support resulted in that being a 2-1 loss to the Kings. The Blues rank 28th in goals per game with 2.63.