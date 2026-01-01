Senators' Leevi Merilainen: Set to start Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Merilainen will start Thursday's home game against the Capitals, Graeme Nichols of The Hockey News reports.
Merilainen has seen limited playing time in recent weeks, but he'll draw a second consecutive start for the first time this season during Thursday's matchup. Over his last seven appearances, he's gone 1-6-0 with a 3.49 GAA and .870 save percentage.
