Merilainen will start Thursday's home game against the Capitals, Graeme Nichols of The Hockey News reports.

Merilainen has seen limited playing time in recent weeks, but he'll draw a second consecutive start for the first time this season during Thursday's matchup. Over his last seven appearances, he's gone 1-6-0 with a 3.49 GAA and .870 save percentage.

