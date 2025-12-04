Merilainen was the first goaltender off the ice at morning practice, per TSN 1200 Ottawa, and is expected to start at home versus the Rangers on Thursday.

Merilainen is 3-3-0 with a 3.40 GAA and an .874 save percentage in six starts this season. The Rangers are 27th in scoring this season, averaging 2.64 goals per game, but have been much stronger on the road, scoring 54 goals in 16 contests, tied with Dallas for the NHL lead.