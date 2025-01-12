Merilainen will patrol the home crease versus Dallas on Sunday, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Merilainen will play again after posting a 29-save shutout win against Pittsburgh on Saturday. He has a 3-2-0 record with a 2.42 GAA and a .911 save percentage across five NHL outings this season. Dallas ranks 10th in the league with 3.22 goals per game in 2024-25.