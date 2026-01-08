Merilainen will guard the road goal versus the Mammoth on Wednesday, per the NHL media site.

Merilainen was pulled from his outing Monday versus the Red Wings after giving up three goals on nine shots. He's gone 2-2-0 with 14 goals allowed on 101 shots over his last five starts. This is the first half of a back-to-back that concludes Thursday in Colorado, but it's unclear who between Merilainen or Mads Sogaard will get the nod against the Avalanche.