Merilainen will draw the road start against Buffalo on Wednesday, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Linus Ullmark started in each of the Senators' first three games of the season, but Merilainen will make his season debut Wednesday after Ullmark was charged with losses in his last two outings. Merilainen made 12 appearances for Ottawa last year, going 8-3-1 with a 1.99 GAA and .925 save percentage.