Merilainen will occupy the home crease versus Boston on Thursday, according to TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Merilainen is 2-1-0 this season, allowing 11 goals on 85 shots. He was less than stellar in his first game of the season, giving up seven goals on 26 shots, but he has turned things around in his last two starts, winning both while allowing four goals on 59 shots over those games. The Bruins have won seven straight games and are sixth in NHL scoring, generating 3.39 goals per game.