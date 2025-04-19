Merilainen was recalled from AHL Belleville on Saturday, per the AHL media site.

Merilainen will serve as the Senators' third goaltender in the playoffs, behind Linus Ullmark and Anton Forsberg. Merilainen was outstanding when called upon by Ottawa, going 8-3-1 with three shutouts, a 1.99 GAA and a .925 save percentage across 12 NHL starts this season.