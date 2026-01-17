Merilainan will be between the home pipes versus Montreal on Saturday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Merilainen has won two straight games, despite allowing five goals on 42 shots. He has been mediocre since the start of December, posting a 5-7-0 record with a 3.35 GAA and an .864 save percentage. Merilainen will have a tough matchup as the Canadiens are fifth in league scoring, generating 3.33 goals per game in 2025-26.