Merilainen will defend the road cage versus the Leafs in Tuesday's preseason matchup, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Merilainen is expected to face a fairly heavy NHL lineup from Toronto on Tuesday. While Linus Ullmark is cemented as the No. 1 in Ottawa this year, the 23-year-old Merilainen should be able to secure the backup job and play in upward of 30 regular-season games this year. In his 12 outings last season, the Finn posted an impressive 8-3-1 record to go with a 1.99 GAA and three shutouts.