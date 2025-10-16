Merilainen stopped 19 of 26 shots in Wednesday's 8-4 loss to the Sabres. Buffalo's final goal was scored into an empty net.

The Senators actually held a brief 2-1 lead early in the second period, but Merilainen couldn't hold back the tide as the Sabres finished the night with three power-play goals, plus a shorthanded tally. It was a rough season debut for the 23-year-old netminder, but Ottawa is counting on Merilainen to show that his impressive 2024-25 numbers (1.99 GAA, .925 save percentage in 12 appearances) were no fluke as he handles No. 2 duties behind Linus Ullmark.