Senators' Leevi Merilainen: Up from minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Merilainen was called up by Ottawa on Friday.
Merilainen had an 8-10-1 record, 3.51 GAA and .860 save percentage in 20 appearances with Ottawa during the 2025-26 regular season. He's joining Ottawa as the squad's No. 3 goaltender going into its first-round series against Carolina. Merilainen shouldn't be expected to man the net in a 2026 playoff game for the Senators unless Linus Ullmark and James Reimer run into injury problems.
More News
-
Senators' Leevi Merilainen: Logs shutout Friday•
-
Senators' Leevi Merilainen: Regaining confidence in Belleville•
-
Senators' Leevi Merilainen: Shipped down to minors•
-
Senators' Leevi Merilainen: Falls in OT•
-
Senators' Leevi Merilainen: Tending twine Saturday•
-
Senators' Leevi Merilainen: Takes advantage of easy matchup•