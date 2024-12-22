Merilainen allowed four goals on 25 shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Canucks.

Merilainen allowed the Canucks to bounce back from three deficits but still came away with the win when Jake Sanderson scored 13 seconds into the extra session. This was Merilainen's first NHL appearance since the 2022-23 season, and he earned his first career win. The 22-year-old has been backing up the red-hot Linus Ullmark since Anton Forsberg (undisclosed) went down with an injury last weekend. Don't expect Merilainen to get many starts, though he could make an appearance when the Senators resume their schedule and road trip with games in Winnipeg next Saturday and Minnesota next Sunday.