Merilainen signed a three-year, entry-level deal with Ottawa on Monday, CapFriendly reports.

Merilainen was a third-round pick by the Senators in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. The 18-year-old netminder was terrific with Karpat's U20 team in Finland during the 2020-21 season, registering a .934 save percentage in 22 appearances. He's likely still quite a while away from making an NHL impact as he's still filling out his 6-foot-2, 159-pound frame. Merilainen could stay in Finland another year or make his AHL debut at some point next season.