Merilainen was drafted 71st overall by the Senators at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

Merilainen is so thin his eyes overlap. The 6-foot-2, 158 pound twintender has talent and athleticism and split his time last year between Karpat's U18 squad and their Jr. A team. Merilainen's .942 save percentage in 19 games with the U18 squad stood out and he still delivered a .908 save percentage one level up at just 17. So far, his U20 work (three games) has been superb. The development curve for goalies is long, so Merilainen is a Sen of the future. But first, he needs to put some weight on.