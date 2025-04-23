Ullmark made 18 saves Tuesday in a 3-2 overtime loss to Toronto.

The loss wasn't on Ullmark -- the Leafs were the better team, even if they didn't play that way, especially in the middle frame. Ullmark has allowed nine goals in two losses to the Leafs in Round 1, but a lot of those have come with in tough circumstances. He's better than this, but his team looks outmatched, at least to this point.