Ullmark made 17 saves on 18 shots in Saturday's 1-0 loss to the Kings.

Outside of a first-period tally from Alex Laferriere, Ullmark helped keep the Senators in striking distance during Saturday's low-scoring affair. The 32-year-old netminder has a 6-5-4 record with a 3.08 GAA and an .874 save percentage across 15 games this year. With only one win in his last five appearances, Ullmark has taken a step back in his second season with the Senators. Saturday's performance was a step in the right direction, but until Ullmark can bring his save percentage back near .900 and start to find the win column with more consistency, he is a tough option to trust in fantasy. His next opportunity to guard the crease is Thursday in Anaheim.