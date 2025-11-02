Ullmark stopped 23 of 27 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to Montreal.

Ullmark has been tagged with the loss in regulation in only one of his last six appearances, but his fantasy output hasn't turned heads. He's posted a save percentage below the .900 mark in each of his previous three games. Over that six-game stretch, Ullmark has gone 3-1-2 with a 2.94 GAA and an .873 save percentage.