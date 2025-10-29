Ullmark stopped 19 of 25 shots in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to Chicago. The seventh goal was an empty-netter in the third period.

Ullmark was beaten three times in the first period, once more in the second and twice in the final frame before Frank Nazar's empty-netter at the 12:44 mark. This is the second time Ullmark has given up at least six goals in a game this season, and it abruptly ended his streak of three games allowing three or fewer goals. The lack of consistency on a game-to-game basis has hurt Ullmark's upside, but his role as the Senators' No. 1 goaltender is not under any risk. In nine games, he's gone 4-4-1 with a 3.44 GAA and .858 save percentage.