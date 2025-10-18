Ullmark will patrol the home crease against the Islanders on Saturday, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

Ullmark is coming off a 30-save performance in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over Seattle. However, he has surrendered 10 goals on 52 shots in his last two outings. Ullmark has a 2-2-0 record this season while stopping 94 of 109 shots. The Islanders have scored only 11 goals through four appearances this campaign.