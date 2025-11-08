default-cbs-image
Ullmark will get the starting nod in Philadelphia on Saturday, according to Senators' insider Jackson Starr .

Ullmark is 5-4-3 with a 3.36 GAA and a poor .863 save percentage across 12 games this season. The Flyers are tied with Florida for 25th in NHL scoring, averaging 2.71 goals per game.

