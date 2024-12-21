Ullmark will patrol the visiting crease in Vancouver on Saturday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Ullmark is the hottest goaltender in the NHL of late, as he is 7-0-0 with a 0.99 GAA and a sparkling .967 save percentage. The long winning streak gives Ullmark a 12-7-2 record this season, with a career-high three shutouts, a 2.37 GAA and a .916 save percentage. The Canucks have scored 99 goals in 32 games this season.
