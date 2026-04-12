Ullmark made 23 saves in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Islanders.

The shutout was the third of the season for Ullmark, and it clinched a playoff spot for the Senators. The veteran netminder will be taking plenty of momentum into the postseason -- he's won four straight starts, and over his last 10 outings Ullmark's gone 7-2-1 with a 2.47 GAA and .909 save percentage.