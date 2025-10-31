Ullmark made 27 saves in regulation and overtime and turned aside both shootout attempts he faced in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Flames.

The two teams traded goals through three periods, but two of Calgary's came on power plays, and Ullmark was able to stand tall when the game eventually got to a shootout. The veteran netminder has just one regulation loss in his last five starts, going 3-1-1, but after coughing up six goals in Chicago on Tuesday -- the third time already in 2025-26 he's been beaten five or more times -- Ullmark is saddled with a 3.36 GAA and .863 save percentage on the season.