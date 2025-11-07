Ullmark made 22 saves in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Facing the team he won a Vezina Trophy with in the 2022-23 season, Ullmark gave up two goals in the second period but otherwise stood tall in regulation, only to have Pavel Zacha jam home a loose puck with just six seconds left in OT. The veteran netminder has just one win in his last four starts, allowing at least three goals in each, and on the season he's 5-4-3 with a shaky 3.36 GAA and .863 save percentage.