Ullmark turned away 16 of 17 shots on net in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.

Since returning from a lower-body injury, Ullmark has picked up a pair of wins over his two outings. When healthy, he's been one of the NHL's best netminders so far this season, compiling a 9-1-0 record, a 1.47 GAA and a .939 save percentage over 10 appearances this season. Ullmark's start to the 2026-27 campaign has been his best since the 2022-23 season, when he eclipsed the 40-win mark with Boston. The 33-year-old netminder is playing at an elite level, making him a must-start in all fantasy formats moving forward.