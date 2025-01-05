Ullmark (back) didn't practice Sunday and remains week-to-week, according to TSN 1200 Ottawa.
Ullmark has missed the last four games, and it's unclear when he will return to the lineup. He has a 12-7-2 record with three shutouts, a 2.38 GAA and a .915 save percentage through 23 appearances this season. Leevi Merilainen and Anton Forsberg will probably continue to share starts during Ullmark's absence,
