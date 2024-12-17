Ullmark will guard the road goal against Seattle on Tuesday.

Ullmark has allowed only five goals on 148 shots during his five-game winning streak. He has a 10-7-2 record with two shutouts, a 2.25 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 20 appearances this season. Seattle is tied for 19th in the league with 2.97 goals per game in 2024-25.