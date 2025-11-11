Ullmark will be between the home pipes against the Stars on Tuesday, according to Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia.

Ullmark snapped a brief two-game losing streak Saturday in Philadelphia, turning aside 20 of 22 shots in a 3-2 overtime win. Prior to that victory, Ullmark had allowed at least three goals in four straight outings, going 1-1-2 with an .849 save percentage in that span, so the Swedish netminder has been a bit shaky of late. As for the Stars, they have scored 18 goals in their last five games while going 3-1-1 during that stretch.