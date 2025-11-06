Ullmark will tend the twine on the road against Boston on Thursday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Ullmark has had an inconsistent start to the 2025-26 campaign, but he'll draw a fourth consecutive start during Thursday's road matchup. He's gone 1-1-1 with a 4.20 GAA and .840 save percentage over his last three outings and will face a Bruins squad that has averaged 3.20 goals per game this year, ranking 14th in the NHL.