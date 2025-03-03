Ullmark was the first goalie to leave the ice Monday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports, indicating he'll be in goal on the road versus Washington.

Ullmark was able to close out a four-game losing streak with his victory over San Jose on Saturday, despite having given up three goals on 37 shots (.919 save percentage) in that contest. It was the 31-year-old netminder's first win since returning from a long-term back injury. Even with the slump, Ullmark continues to see the majority of the workload ahead of Anton Forsberg.