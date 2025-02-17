Ullmark was the first goalie off the ice Monday, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports, indicating he'll be between the pipes for Sweden's game against Team USA.

Ullmark saw action in relief of Filip Gustavsson against Finland on Saturday and will now get the starting nod for a crucial matchup with the Americans. In his two appearances with Ottawa following his extended absence due to a back injury, the 31-year-old netminder underwhelmed, giving up seven goals on 84 shots (.917 save percentage) in a pair of defeats. He'll need to perform significantly better if Sweden is going to make the championship game of the 4 Nations Face-Off.